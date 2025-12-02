C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud will match up with the 12th-ranked pass defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (205.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Stroud a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Chiefs? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

C.J. Stroud Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 Projected Passing Yards: 221.76

221.76 Projected Passing TDs: 1.18

1.18 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.11

12.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Stroud is currently the 26th-ranked player in fantasy (49th overall), with 130.1 total fantasy points (14.5 per game).

In his last three games, Stroud has compiled 35.1 fantasy points (11.7 per game), connecting on 58-of-84 throws for 673 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 42 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Stroud has completed 104-of-160 passes for 1,146 yards, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 77.6 total fantasy points (15.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 97 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

The high point of Stroud's fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, when he racked up 28.8 fantasy points with 244 passing yards, four TDs, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 30 rushing yards on one carry (30.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, C.J. Stroud stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, throwing for 79 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 12 yards on two attempts on the ground (4.4 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Only one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just two players this year.

The Chiefs have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Kansas City has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Chiefs have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

