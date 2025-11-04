C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud will match up with the 27th-ranked passing defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (249.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Stroud's next game versus the Jaguars, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Stroud this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

C.J. Stroud Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 Projected Passing Yards: 213.92

213.92 Projected Passing TDs: 1.19

1.19 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.75

20.75 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

Stroud is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 26th overall, as he has put up 121.1 total fantasy points (15.1 per game).

Over his last three games, Stroud has generated 39.8 fantasy points (13.3 per game), as he's compiled 626 yards on 59-of-98 passing with three touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 67 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Stroud has accumulated 1,103 passing yards (104-of-153) with nine TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 87.0 fantasy points (17.4 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 108 yards rushing on 16 carries.

The high point of Stroud's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 28.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, C.J. Stroud let down his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos last week, when he managed only 4.4 fantasy points -- 6-of-10 (60%), 79 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jaguars this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Jacksonville this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Jaguars this year.

A total of four players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have given up a TD reception by 15 players this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on C.J. Stroud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.