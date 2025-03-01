BYU vs West Virginia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The BYU Cougars (20-8, 11-6 Big 12) aim to continue a five-game win streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (17-11, 8-9 Big 12) on March 1, 2025 at Marriott Center.

BYU vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

BYU vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

Prediction: BYU win (75.1%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for BYU (-10.5) versus West Virginia on Saturday. The total is set at 138.5 points for this game.

BYU vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

West Virginia has covered 14 times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 10.5 or more this season, BYU (5-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (62.5%) than West Virginia (2-2) does as the underdog (50%).

The Cougars own a better record against the spread at home (9-5-0) than they do in away games (5-5-0).

The Mountaineers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (8-8-0). Away, it is .444 (4-5-0).

BYU is 11-6-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

West Virginia has nine wins against the spread in 18 Big 12 games this season.

BYU vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been victorious in 14, or 70%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cougars have been a -529 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

West Virginia has won 40% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (6-9).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +390 or longer, the Mountaineers have gone 2-2 (50%).

BYU has an implied victory probability of 84.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

BYU vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU's +314 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.1 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 69.9 per outing (115th in college basketball).

Richie Saunders' 15.9 points per game lead BYU and rank 188th in the nation.

West Virginia's +126 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.6 points per game (310th in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per outing (16th in college basketball).

Javon Small paces West Virginia, scoring 18.4 points per game (56th in college basketball).

The Cougars pull down 33.2 rebounds per game (103rd in college basketball) while allowing 26.9 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.3 boards per game.

Keba Keita's 7.6 rebounds per game lead the Cougars and rank 95th in college basketball action.

The Mountaineers are 302nd in the nation at 30.0 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 fewer than the 33.4 their opponents average.

Amani Hansberry tops the team with 6.4 rebounds per game (251st in college basketball).

BYU puts up 105.8 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball), while allowing 91.1 points per 100 possessions (127th in college basketball).

The Mountaineers rank 264th in college basketball averaging 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 33rd, allowing 86.7 points per 100 possessions.

