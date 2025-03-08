BYU vs Utah Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The BYU Cougars (22-8, 13-6 Big 12) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Utah Utes (16-14, 8-11 Big 12) on March 8, 2025.

BYU vs. Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

BYU vs. Utah Picks and Prediction

Prediction: BYU win (84.3%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's BYU-Utah spread (BYU -12.5) or over/under (153.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

BYU vs. Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has put together an 18-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has covered 15 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

BYU covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Utah covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cougars have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 10 times in 15 opportunities at home, and they've covered six times in 11 opportunities on the road.

The Utes' winning percentage against the spread at home is .632 (12-7-0). On the road, it is .222 (2-7-0).

BYU has 13 wins against the spread in 19 conference games this season.

Utah has covered the spread nine times in 19 Big 12 games.

BYU vs. Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (71.4%) in those games.

The Cougars have been a -847 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Utah has won 25% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-12).

The Utes have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +570 or longer, and fell in each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies BYU has a 89.4% chance of walking away with the win.

BYU vs. Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU averages 81.2 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 70.0 per outing (119th in college basketball). It has a +338 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.2 points per game.

Richie Saunders paces BYU, putting up 16.1 points per game (178th in the nation).

Utah outscores opponents by 4.1 points per game (posting 75.4 points per game, 135th in college basketball, and conceding 71.3 per contest, 158th in college basketball) and has a +125 scoring differential.

Gabe Madsen is ranked 227th in the nation with a team-high 15.5 points per game.

The 33.7 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 80th in college basketball, and are 7.0 more than the 26.7 their opponents pull down per outing.

Keba Keita is 73rd in college basketball play with 7.8 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The Utes rank 31st in the nation at 35.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 more than the 30.8 their opponents average.

Keanu Dawes leads the Utes with 5.9 rebounds per game (339th in college basketball).

BYU ranks 14th in college basketball by averaging 105.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 114th in college basketball, allowing 90.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Utes rank 181st in college basketball averaging 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 107th, allowing 90.5 points per 100 possessions.

