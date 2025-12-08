BYU vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the BYU Cougars taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

BYU vs Georgia Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BYU: (-152) | Georgia Tech: (+126)

BYU: (-152) | Georgia Tech: (+126) Spread: BYU: -3.5 (-104) | Georgia Tech: +3.5 (-118)

BYU: -3.5 (-104) | Georgia Tech: +3.5 (-118) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

BYU vs Georgia Tech Betting Trends

BYU's record against the spread is 9-4-0.

BYU's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 5-2.

BYU has played 13 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.

Georgia Tech is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

Georgia Tech's ATS record as 3.5-point underdogs or more is 3-0.

Georgia Tech has seen eight of its 12 games hit the over.

BYU vs Georgia Tech Point Spread

BYU is favored by 3.5 points against Georgia Tech. BYU is -104 to cover the spread, while Georgia Tech is -118.

BYU vs Georgia Tech Over/Under

The over/under for the BYU versus Georgia Tech game on Dec. 27 has been set at 55.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

BYU vs Georgia Tech Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Georgia Tech-BYU, Georgia Tech is the underdog at +126, and BYU is -152.

BYU vs. Georgia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games BYU 31.9 21 19 30 50.1 13 Georgia Tech 33.1 30 25 70 56.1 12

BYU vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Stadium: Camping World Stadium

