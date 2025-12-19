BYU vs Abilene Christian College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

The BYU Cougars (10-1) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-4) on December 19, 2025 at Marriott Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. Abilene Christian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

BYU vs. Abilene Christian Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (98.7%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Friday's BYU-Abilene Christian spread (BYU -33.5) or over/under (146.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

BYU vs. Abilene Christian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Abilene Christian has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

BYU covers the spread when it is a 33.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Abilene Christian covers as an underdog of 33.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cougars covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 10 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered six times in 11 opportunities in away games.

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (1-1-0). On the road, it is .250 (1-3-0).

BYU vs. Abilene Christian Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, BYU was 24th-best in college basketball on offense (81.4 points scored per game) and ranked 199th on defense (72.6 points allowed).

BYU was 84th in the country in rebounds per game (33.5) and 19th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8) last year.

Last season BYU was 10th-best in the country in assists with 17.2 per game.

Last year, BYU was 215th in college basketball in turnovers committed (11.4 per game) and 184th in turnovers forced (11.2).

Abilene Christian ranked 266th in the nation last season with 70.6 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 122nd with 70.3 points allowed per game.

Abilene Christian was 271st in the country with 30.5 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 153rd with 30.8 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year Abilene Christian ranked 214th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.1 per game.

Abilene Christian struggled in terms of turnovers last season, ranking second-worst in college basketball with 14.5 turnovers per game. On the other hand, it ranked best in college basketball with 16.3 forced turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!