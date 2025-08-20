NCAAF
2025 BYU Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.
The BYU Cougars' schedule for the upcoming 2025 campaign kicks off on Aug. 30 with a bout against Portland State, an FCS opponent. Below, you can see the rest of the Cougars' college football schedule.
BYU 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Portland State
|Aug. 30
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Stanford
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|4
|@ East Carolina
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|@ Colorado
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|6
|West Virginia
|Oct. 3
|-
|-
|-
|7
|@ Arizona
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Utah
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
BYU 2025 Schedule Insights
- BYU is playing the 24th-easiest schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total last year).
- In terms of difficulty, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season, BYU will be playing the 36th-ranked conference schedule this year.
- The Cougars have six games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
- In 2025, BYU's schedule will include six games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.
BYU Betting Insights (2024)
- BYU covered nine times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, nine Cougars games went over the point total.
- BYU finished 6-1 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 85.7% of those games).
See even more stats and analysis about BYU on FanDuel Research!