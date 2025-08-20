FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

2025 BYU Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The BYU Cougars' schedule for the upcoming 2025 campaign kicks off on Aug. 30 with a bout against Portland State, an FCS opponent. Below, you can see the rest of the Cougars' college football schedule.

BYU 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Portland StateAug. 30---
2StanfordSept. 6---
4@ East CarolinaSept. 20---
5@ ColoradoSept. 27---
6West VirginiaOct. 3---
7@ ArizonaOct. 11---
8UtahOct. 18---

BYU 2025 Schedule Insights

  • BYU is playing the 24th-easiest schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total last year).
  • In terms of difficulty, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season, BYU will be playing the 36th-ranked conference schedule this year.
  • The Cougars have six games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
  • In 2025, BYU's schedule will include six games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.

BYU Betting Insights (2024)

  • BYU covered nine times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.
  • Last season, nine Cougars games went over the point total.
  • BYU finished 6-1 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 85.7% of those games).

See even more stats and analysis about BYU on FanDuel Research!

