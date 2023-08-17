FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2023 BYU Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 BYU Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:02 AM

The BYU Cougars' 2023 record sits at 4-1. Check out their full schedule and results in the article below.

BYU 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Sam HoustonSeptember 2W 14-0--
2Southern UtahSeptember 9W 41-16--
3@ ArkansasSeptember 16W 38-31Razorbacks (-8.5)48.5
4@ KansasSeptember 23L 38-27Jayhawks (-8.5)56.5
5CincinnatiSeptember 29W 35-27Cougars (-1.5)49.5
7@ TCUOctober 14-Horned Frogs (-5.5)52.5
8Texas TechOctober 21---
View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

BYU Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Cougars won 35-27 over the Cincinnati Bearcats. Kedon Slovis had 223 yards on 13-of-24 passing (54.2%) for the Cougs in that matchup against the Bearcats, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, LJ Martin rushed for 66 yards on 16 carries (4.1 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, adding one reception for two yards. In the receiving game, Chase Roberts had 131 yards on six catches (21.8 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

BYU Betting Insights

  • BYU has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Cougars have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

See more in-depth analysis about BYU on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the BYU Cougars on FanDuel today!