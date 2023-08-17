2023 BYU Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:02 AM

The BYU Cougars' 2023 record sits at 4-1. Check out their full schedule and results in the article below.

BYU 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Sam Houston September 2 W 14-0 - - 2 Southern Utah September 9 W 41-16 - - 3 @ Arkansas September 16 W 38-31 Razorbacks (-8.5) 48.5 4 @ Kansas September 23 L 38-27 Jayhawks (-8.5) 56.5 5 Cincinnati September 29 W 35-27 Cougars (-1.5) 49.5 7 @ TCU October 14 - Horned Frogs (-5.5) 52.5 8 Texas Tech October 21 - - - View Full Table

BYU Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Cougars won 35-27 over the Cincinnati Bearcats. Kedon Slovis had 223 yards on 13-of-24 passing (54.2%) for the Cougs in that matchup against the Bearcats, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, LJ Martin rushed for 66 yards on 16 carries (4.1 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, adding one reception for two yards. In the receiving game, Chase Roberts had 131 yards on six catches (21.8 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

BYU Betting Insights

BYU has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

