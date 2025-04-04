Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and CHSN+

The Chicago Bulls (34-42) are favored by 6 points against the Portland Trail Blazers (34-43) on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KATU, KUNP, and CHSN+. The over/under is set at 235 in the matchup.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -6 235 -230 +190

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (71.1%)

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread in a game 39 times this season (39-34-3).

The Trail Blazers have played 77 games, with 43 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Bulls have hit the over 41 times out of 77 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the total in 38 of 77 opportunities (49.4%).

Chicago has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (19-18-1) than it does in road games (20-16-2).

The Bulls have eclipsed the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in 20 of 38 home matchups (52.6%). In away games, they have hit the over in 21 of 38 games (55.3%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .579 (22-16-0). Away, it is .538 (21-17-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (52.6%, 20 of 38) compared to on the road (46.2%, 18 of 39).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 assists and 10 boards.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Coby White is averaging 20.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 boards.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 9.6 points, 3 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 8.1 points, 3.3 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 16.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trail Blazers.

Anfernee Simons averages 19.3 points, 2.7 boards and 4.8 assists. He is also sinking 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per contest.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 18.3 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.

Toumani Camara averages 11.1 points, 5.7 boards and 2.2 assists. He is making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

The Trail Blazers receive 12.7 points per game from Scoot Henderson, plus 3 boards and 5.1 assists.

