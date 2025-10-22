Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET

In the first game of the 2025-26 season for both teams, the Detroit Pistons visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The Bulls are 4-point underdogs in the game. The matchup's over/under is set at 233.5.

Bulls vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -4 233.5 -172 +144

Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (54.3%)

Bulls vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons put together a 42-36-4 ATS record last year.

As 4-point underdogs or greater, the Bulls went 23-22-2 against the spread last season.

A total of 42 Pistons games last season went over the point total.

There were 44 Bulls games (out of 82) that went over the total last season.

Detroit owned a worse record against the spread when playing at home (19-20-2) than it did in away games (23-16-2) last season.

Chicago performed better against the spread away (22-17-2) than at home (21-19-1) last year.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham put up points, 6.1 boards and 9.1 assists last year. He also put up 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Jalen Duren recorded 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He sank 69.2% of his shots from the field (second in league).

Tobias Harris posted 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also made 47.7% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Caris LeVert posted 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Ausar Thompson posted 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He drained 53.5% of his shots from the floor.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic posted 18.5 points, 10.1 boards and 3.5 assists last year, shooting 53% from the field and 40.2% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Giddey's numbers last season were 14.6 points, 8.1 boards and 7.2 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Coby White averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Matas Buzelis recorded 8.6 points, 3.5 boards and 1 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 36.1% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter collected 9.9 points, 3 boards and 2.3 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.