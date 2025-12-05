Bulls vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: FDSIN, CHSN, and WALV

The Indiana Pacers (4-18) visit the Chicago Bulls (9-12) after losing 10 road games in a row. The Bulls are favored by 5 points in the contest, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, December 5, 2025. The over/under is 238.5 in the matchup.

Bulls vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -5 238.5 -200 +168

Bulls vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (51.2%)

Bulls vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bulls are 9-11-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pacers' 22 games this season, they have 11 wins against the spread.

This season, 12 of the Bulls' games have gone over the point total out of 22 chances.

Pacers games this year have gone over the point total 40.9% of the time (nine out of 22 games with a set point total).

At home, Chicago sports a better record against the spread (5-3-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (4-8-0).

The Bulls have eclipsed the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in five of nine home matchups (55.6%). In away games, they have hit the over in seven of 12 games (58.3%).

Indiana has performed better against the spread at home (7-5-0) than away (4-6-0) this season.

Pacers games have finished above the over/under 58.3% of the time at home (seven of 12), and 20% of the time on the road (two of 10).

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 21 points, 10 rebounds and 9.2 assists.

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.6 points, 9.9 boards and 3.5 assists.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 5.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Tre Jones is averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 15.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 boards.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam gets the Pacers 24 points, 7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jarace Walker averages 10 points, 5.1 boards and 2.3 assists. He is also draining 34.3% of his shots from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Per game, Isaiah Jackson provides the Pacers 8.1 points, 5.7 boards and 0.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 2 boards and 6.2 assists per game. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Pacers receive 7.5 points per game from Jay Huff, plus 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.