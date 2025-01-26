Bulls vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN, ALT, and KTVD

The Chicago Bulls (19-27) host the Denver Nuggets (28-17) after losing five home games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by 8 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 27, 2025. The point total in the matchup is set at 244.5.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -8 244.5 -310 +250

Bulls vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (65.4%)

Bulls vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 23 times this season (23-21-1).

The Bulls have played 46 games, with 20 wins against the spread.

This season, 29 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 46 chances.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in 22 of 46 opportunities (47.8%).

When playing at home, Denver owns a worse record against the spread (11-11-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (12-10-1).

The Nuggets have gone over the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 22 home matchups (68.2%). In away games, they have hit the over in 14 of 23 games (60.9%).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (10-13-1). On the road, it is .455 (10-11-1).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under 45.8% of the time at home (11 of 24), and 50% of the time away (11 of 22).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.9 points, 10.1 assists and 13.1 rebounds.

Jamal Murray averages 19.9 points, 4 boards and 6 assists.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 34% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Christian Braun averages 14 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 57% from the field (10th in NBA).

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic provides the Bulls 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 24 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is draining 51.2% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range (sixth in NBA), with an average of 3.2 treys.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 7.5 boards and 6.6 assists per game. He is making 43.7% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu provides the Bulls 12.2 points, 3.7 boards and 4.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

