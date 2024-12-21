Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Bulls vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (13-15) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (21-6) on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at United Center as heavy, 12.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and CHSN. The point total for the matchup is set at 242.

Bulls vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -12.5 242 -769 +540

Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (64.3%)

Bulls vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have compiled a 10-16-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have 14 wins against the spread in 28 games this season.

This season, 12 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total out of 28 chances.

Bulls games this year have gone over the point total 57.1% of the time (16 out of 28 games with a set point total).

In home games, Boston sports a worse record against the spread (5-10-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-6-1).

The Celtics have gone over the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 15 home matchups (53.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in four of 12 games (33.3%).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (6-7-0). Away, it is .533 (8-6-1).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have gone over seven of 13 times at home (53.8%), and nine of 15 away (60%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 28.3 points, 9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.8 made 3-pointers (eighth in league).

Derrick White is averaging 17.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown averages 23.6 points, 5.9 boards and 4.6 assists, shooting 44% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.4 points, 3.3 assists and 3.7 boards.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 20.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulls.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 6.4 boards and 6.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.2% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Bulls are receiving 22.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples.

The Bulls are receiving 13 points, 3.9 boards and 4.6 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

