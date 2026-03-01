Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-32) are just 3-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game road win streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (24-36) on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at United Center. The contest airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on CHSN and FDSWI. The over/under is set at 231.5 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -3 231.5 -146 +124

Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (51.3%)

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 27-31-0 against the spread this season.

In the Bulls' 60 games this season, they have 25 wins against the spread.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over 25 times out of 60 chances.

Bulls games this season have hit the over on 29 of 60 set point totals (48.3%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 13 times in 28 games at home, and it has covered 14 times in 30 games on the road.

The Bucks have gone over the total in 15 of 28 home games (53.6%), compared to 10 of 30 road games (33.3%).

Against the spread, Chicago has been better at home (14-17-1) than on the road (11-17-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (40.6%, 13 of 32) compared to on the road (57.1%, 16 of 28).

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 boards.

Myles Turner averages 12.7 points, 5.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

Bobby Portis averages 13.2 points, 6.5 boards and 1.6 assists.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13 points, 2.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 18 points, 5.2 boards and 7.6 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Matas Buzelis gives the Bulls 15.3 points, 5.4 boards and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks (ninth in NBA).

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 8 boards and 8.4 assists per game. He is draining 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Bulls are getting 12.1 points, 2.8 boards and 5.6 assists per game from Tre Jones.

The Bulls get 13.8 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 1.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

Isaac Okoro averages 9.2 points, 2.8 boards and 1.5 assists. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

