Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSWI

The Chicago Bulls (13-16) host the Milwaukee Bucks (15-12) in a matchup of Central Division teams at United Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 23, 2024. The Bulls are 2-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The point total is set at 231 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -2 231 -142 +120

Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (56.5%)

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread in a matchup 14 times this season (14-14-1).

The Bucks have played 27 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

This season, 16 of the Bulls' games have gone over the point total out of 27 chances.

Bucks games this year have gone over the total in 13 of 27 opportunities (48.1%).

Chicago has a worse record against the spread in home games (6-8-0) than it does in away games (8-6-1).

The Bulls have exceeded the total less often at home, hitting the over in seven of 14 home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in nine of 15 games (60%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.467, 7-7-1 record) than on the road (.333, 4-8-0).

In terms of the over/under, Bucks games have gone over less frequently at home (six of 15, 40%) than away (seven of 12, 58.3%).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 20.9 points, 3.2 assists and 9.8 boards.

Zach LaVine is averaging 22 points, 4.4 boards and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Giddey averages 11.9 points, 6.4 boards and 6.9 assists.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 3.9 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.7 points, 11.6 boards and 6 assists for the Bucks.

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 treys.

The Bucks are getting 13.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bobby Portis.

Per game, Brook Lopez provides the Bucks 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 1 steal and 2 blocks (fifth in league).

The Bucks get 7.6 points per game from Taurean Prince, plus 4.1 boards and 1.8 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.