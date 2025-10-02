Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Buffalo Bulls taking on the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Buffalo: (-365) | Eastern Michigan: (+285)

Buffalo: (-365) | Eastern Michigan: (+285) Spread: Buffalo: -10.5 (-104) | Eastern Michigan: +10.5 (-118)

Buffalo: -10.5 (-104) | Eastern Michigan: +10.5 (-118) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Buffalo's record against the spread is 3-2-0.

As a 10.5-point or greater favorite, Buffalo has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Two of five Buffalo games have gone over the point total this season.

Eastern Michigan owns two wins against the spread this year.

Eastern Michigan has won once ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been three Eastern Michigan games (out of five) that hit the over this season.

Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (77.5%)

Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread

Eastern Michigan is a 10.5-point underdog against Buffalo. Eastern Michigan is -118 to cover the spread, and Buffalo is -104.

Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under

Buffalo versus Eastern Michigan, on Oct. 4, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Buffalo-Eastern Michigan, Buffalo is the favorite at -365, and Eastern Michigan is +285.

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Buffalo 24.0 87 19.6 57 46.9 5 Eastern Michigan 24.0 87 36.6 133 53.1 5

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Stadium: UB Stadium

