Buffalo vs Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
College football's Saturday slate includes the Buffalo Bulls taking on the Bowling Green Falcons.
Buffalo vs Bowling Green Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Buffalo: (-200) | Bowling Green: (+164)
- Spread: Buffalo: -3.5 (-110) | Bowling Green: +3.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Buffalo vs Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Buffalo has covered the spread four times in six games.
- Buffalo has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this year.
- This season, four of Buffalo's six games have go over the point total.
- Bowling Green has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Bowling Green has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Bowling Green has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this season.
Buffalo vs Bowling Green Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulls win (54.6%)
Buffalo vs Bowling Green Point Spread
Buffalo is favored by 3.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Bowling Green, the underdog, is -110.
Buffalo vs Bowling Green Over/Under
The over/under for Buffalo-Bowling Green on October 14 is 43.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Buffalo vs Bowling Green Moneyline
Buffalo is the favorite, -200 on the moneyline, while Bowling Green is a +164 underdog.
Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Buffalo
|28.2
|66
|33.5
|118
|54.5
|5
|6
|Bowling Green
|18.8
|118
|28.7
|90
|47.9
|3
|6
