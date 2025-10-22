Buffalo vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Buffalo Bulls and the Akron Zips.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.
Buffalo vs Akron Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Buffalo: (-360) | Akron: (+290)
- Spread: Buffalo: -9.5 (-114) | Akron: +9.5 (-106)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Buffalo vs Akron Betting Trends
- Buffalo is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- As a 9.5-point or greater favorite, Buffalo has one win ATS (1-3) this season.
- This season, four of Buffalo's seven games have hit the over.
- Akron's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-5-0.
- As a 9.5-point underdog or more, Akron has one win ATS (1-3) this season.
- There have been five Akron games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.
Buffalo vs Akron Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulls win (76.6%)
Buffalo vs Akron Point Spread
Akron is listed as an underdog by 9.5 points (-106 odds), and Buffalo, the favorite, is -114 to cover.
Buffalo vs Akron Over/Under
A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Buffalo-Akron on Oct. 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Buffalo vs Akron Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Buffalo vs. Akron reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-360) and Akron as the underdog (+290).
Buffalo vs. Akron Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Buffalo
|25.6
|85
|21.3
|46
|47.8
|7
|Akron
|18.1
|111
|30.6
|125
|49.0
|8
Buffalo vs. Akron Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Stadium: UB Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Buffalo vs. Akron analysis on FanDuel Research.