Buffalo vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Buffalo Bulls and the Akron Zips.

Buffalo vs Akron Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Buffalo: (-360) | Akron: (+290)

Buffalo: -9.5 (-114) | Akron: +9.5 (-106) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Buffalo vs Akron Betting Trends

Buffalo is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

As a 9.5-point or greater favorite, Buffalo has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

This season, four of Buffalo's seven games have hit the over.

Akron's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-5-0.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more, Akron has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

There have been five Akron games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.

Buffalo vs Akron Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (76.6%)

Buffalo vs Akron Point Spread

Akron is listed as an underdog by 9.5 points (-106 odds), and Buffalo, the favorite, is -114 to cover.

Buffalo vs Akron Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Buffalo-Akron on Oct. 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Buffalo vs Akron Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Buffalo vs. Akron reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-360) and Akron as the underdog (+290).

Buffalo vs. Akron Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Buffalo 25.6 85 21.3 46 47.8 7 Akron 18.1 111 30.6 125 49.0 8

Buffalo vs. Akron Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Stadium: UB Stadium

