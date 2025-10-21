Bucky Irving Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving will match up with the 24th-ranked rushing defense of the New Orleans Saints (129.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Irving for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Saints? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Bucky Irving Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 31.01

31.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.36

15.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

With 53.0 fantasy points this season (13.3 per game), Irving is the 30th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 108th among all players.

Over his last three games, Irving has totaled 42.5 fantasy points (14.2 per game) as he's run for 200 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 57 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 185 yards on 15 catches (15 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Irving's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, a matchup in which he put up 20.5 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 15 carries, 63 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bucky Irving's matchup against the New York Jets in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 9.9 fantasy points. He ran for 66 yards on 25 carries on the day with four catches for 33 yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

New Orleans has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Saints have given up three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

New Orleans has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Saints have allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

