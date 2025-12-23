Bucky Irving Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Bucky Irving and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Miami Dolphins and their 26th-ranked run defense (130.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Irving for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Dolphins? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Irving this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Bucky Irving Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.47

68.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.68

18.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

With 95.4 fantasy points in 2025 (11.9 per game), Irving is the 39th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 147th overall.

During his last three games, Irving has delivered 28.3 total fantasy points (9.4 per game), running the ball 50 times for 186 yards and zero scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 37 yards on three receptions (six targets) with one TDs.

Irving has put up 62.9 fantasy points (12.6 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 310 yards with one touchdown on 82 carries. He has also contributed 159 yards on 10 catches (13 targets) with two TD as a receiver.

The highlight of Irving's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he posted 20.5 fantasy points (15 receptions, 63 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Bucky Irving's game versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 7.1 fantasy points. He ran for 60 yards on 16 carries on the day with one catch for 11 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed just two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Miami has allowed at least two passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Dolphins have allowed just three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Miami has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to just two players this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 24 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Only two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

Miami has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Bucky Irving? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.