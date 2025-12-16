Bucky Irving Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Running back Bucky Irving has a matchup against the 16th-ranked rushing defense in the league (116 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Irving's next game versus the Panthers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Bucky Irving Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.14

71.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.32

17.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

Irving is currently the 40th-ranked fantasy player at his position (145th overall), posting 88.3 total fantasy points (12.6 per game).

During his last three games, Irving has 35.3 total fantasy points (11.8 per game), carrying the ball 48 times for 176 yards and one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 57 yards on five catches (eight targets) with one TD.

Irving has delivered 65.7 total fantasy points (13.1 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 88 times for 305 yards and one score. As a receiver, he has tacked on 192 yards on 14 receptions (17 targets) with two TD.

The peak of Irving's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he posted 20.5 fantasy points (15 receptions, 63 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Bucky Irving's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons last week was his worst of the season, as he posted just 7.1 fantasy points. He ran for 60 yards on 16 carries on the day with one catch for 11 yards.

Panthers Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Carolina has given up two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

Just two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed five players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 16 players have caught a TD pass against the Panthers this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Carolina has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD versus the Panthers this season.

