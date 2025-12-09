Bucky Irving Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving will take on the 24th-ranked tun defense of the Atlanta Falcons (131 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Considering Irving for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Falcons? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Bucky Irving Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 11, 2025

December 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.94

69.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.75

14.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Irving Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Irving is currently the 38th-ranked player in fantasy (142nd overall), with 81.2 total fantasy points (13.5 per game).

In his last three games, Irving has put up 48.7 fantasy points (16.2 per game), running for 179 yards and scoring one touchdown on 47 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 148 yards on nine grabs (10 targets) with two TD as a receiver.

Irving has 70.7 total fantasy points (14.1 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 89 times for 316 yards with one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 231 yards on 19 catches (20 targets) with two TD.

The peak of Irving's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, a matchup in which he posted 20.5 fantasy points (15 carries, 63 yards; 5 receptions, 102 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Bucky Irving had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Jets, when he posted just 9.9 fantasy points (25 carries, 66 yards; 4 receptions, 33 yards).

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed just one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Falcons have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed four players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Atlanta this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Falcons have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just two players this year.

Atlanta has given up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this season.

The Falcons have given up at least two rushing TDs to only two players this year.

