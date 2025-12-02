Bucky Irving Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Running back Bucky Irving has a matchup against the 21st-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (126.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Bucky Irving Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 82.00

82.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.50

7.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

With 67.1 fantasy points in 2025 (13.4 per game), Irving is the 43rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 165th overall.

Over his last three games, Irving has amassed 44.5 fantasy points (14.8 per game) as he's scampered for 190 yards and scored one touchdown on 57 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 155 yards on 11 catches (11 targets) with one TD.

The high point of Irving's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he posted 20.5 fantasy points (15 receptions, 63 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Bucky Irving delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (9.9 points) in Week 3 against the New York Jets, rushing for 66 yards on 25 carries with four catches for 33 yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not let a player total over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Saints have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New Orleans has allowed eight players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have given up a TD catch by 17 players this season.

New Orleans has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Four players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

Only one player has run for more than one touchdown against the Saints this year.

Want more data and analysis on Bucky Irving? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.