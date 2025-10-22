Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The Wizards are 9.5-point underdogs in the game, the season opener for both teams. The over/under for the matchup is set at 228.5.

Bucks vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -9.5 228.5 -420 +330

Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (86.4%)

Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Bucks compiled a 42-39-1 ATS record last year.

The Wizards' ATS record as underdogs of 9.5 points or greater was 21-26-1 last year.

A total of 44 Bucks games last season hit the over.

The Wizards had 42 of their 82 games go over the point total last year.

Milwaukee did a better job covering the spread in home games (24-17-1) last season than it did in road games (18-22-0).

Against the spread last season, Washington had an identical winning percentage (.415) at home (17-24-0 record) and away (17-23-1).

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo provided points, 11.9 boards and 6.5 assists last year. He also put up 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Per game, Myles Turner put up 15.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists. He also put up 0.8 steals and 2 blocks (second in league).

Kyle Kuzma's numbers last season were 14.8 points, 5.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He drained 43.6% of his shots from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Kevin Porter Jr. recorded 10.3 points, 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists. He sank 44.9% of his shots from the field.

Bobby Portis posted 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He made 46.6% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Wizards Leaders

CJ McCollum collected 21.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds last season.

Alex Sarr put up 13 points, 2.4 assists and 6.5 boards.

Carlton Carrington averaged 9.8 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Bilal Coulibaly recorded 12.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Kyshawn George recorded 8.7 points, 4.2 boards and 2.5 assists.

