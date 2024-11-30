Bucks vs. Wizards NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 30

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MNMT2 and FDSWI

The Washington Wizards (2-15) are heavy underdogs (-15.5) as they try to stop a seven-game road slide when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (9-9) on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on MNMT2 and FDSWI. The matchup's over/under is 234.

Bucks vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -15.5 234 -1408 +830

Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (83.2%)

Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Bucks are 7-10-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 4-12-1 this year.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over eight times out of 17 chances.

The Wizards have gone over the point total 47.1% of the time this season (eight of 17 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread at home (5-4-1) than it has in road tilts (2-6-0).

The Bucks have eclipsed the over/under in four of 10 home games (40%). They've fared better on the road, going over the total in four of eight matchups (50%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .222 (2-7-0). On the road, it is .250 (2-5-1).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 33.3% of the time at home (three of nine), and 62.5% of the time on the road (five of eight).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 32.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Damian Lillard is averaging 26 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 5.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Bobby Portis averages 13 points, 7.5 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 45.6% from the field and 32.1% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Taurean Prince's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 52.9% from beyond the arc (second in league), with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 20.3 points, 2.1 boards and 4.7 assists. He is also sinking 45.1% of his shots from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per game.

The Wizards get 10.8 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 6.3 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Wizards are getting 11.8 points, 7.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas.

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is draining 49.4% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Bub Carrington averages 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is sinking 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.