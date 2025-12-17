Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and TSN

The Milwaukee Bucks (11-16) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Toronto Raptors (16-11) at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, December 18, 2025. The game tips at 8 p.m. ET on FDSWI and TSN. The over/under is set at 219.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -4.5 219.5 -194 +162

Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (62.9%)

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors are 12-15-0 against the spread this season.

In the Bucks' 27 games this year, they have 12 wins against the spread.

Raptors games have gone over the total 11 times this season.

Bucks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 11 times in 27 opportunities (40.7%).

Toronto has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (8-5-0) than it has at home (4-10-0).

The Raptors have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (42.9%) than road tilts (38.5%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than on the road (.333, 4-8-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have gone over more frequently at home (seven of 15, 46.7%) than on the road (four of 12, 33.3%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.6 points, 7.9 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley averages 16.5 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 51.1% from the field and 37% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Jamal Shead is averaging 6.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 17 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists for the Bucks.

The Bucks get 12.2 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists.

Kyle Kuzma averages 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 51.5% of his shots from the floor.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 47.6% from 3-point range (fourth in NBA), with an average of 1.8 treys.

AJ Green averages 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is making 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 48.5% from 3-point range (third in NBA), with 3.3 treys per contest (eighth in league).

