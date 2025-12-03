Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSDET and FDSWI

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (9-13) are 3.5-point underdogs against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (17-4) Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on FDSDET and FDSWI. The point total in the matchup is 231.5.

Bucks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3.5 231.5 -164 +138

Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (52.2%)

Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons are 13-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have played 22 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, 11 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total out of 22 chances.

Bucks games this season have gone over the point total 45.5% of the time (10 out of 22 games with a set point total).

Detroit has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 11 opportunities at home, and it has covered six times in 10 opportunities on the road.

The Pistons have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (54.5%) than games on the road (50%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (6-6-0). On the road, it is .300 (3-7-0).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (seven times out of 12) than on the road (three of 10) this year.

Pistons Leaders

Cunningham is averaging 28.2 points, 9.3 assists and 6.5 boards.

Jalen Duren is averaging 19.6 points, 11.8 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Ausar Thompson averages 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 9.9 points, 1.2 assists and 6.6 boards.

Bucks Leaders

Antetokounmpo averages 30.6 points, 10.7 boards and 6.4 assists. He is also draining 63.9% of his shots from the floor (seventh in NBA).

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He is draining 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Myles Turner averages 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 13 points, 4.4 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

The Bucks are receiving 11 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Bobby Portis.

