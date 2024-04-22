Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 23

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: NBA TV and BSIN

The Milwaukee Bucks are slight 1-point favorites in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV and BSIN. The Bucks have a 1-0 series lead. The matchup's over/under is set at 223.5.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -1 -110 -110 223.5 -110 -110 -116 -102

Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread in a game 33 times this season (33-47-2).

The Pacers are 45-37-0 against the spread this year.

Bucks games have gone over the total 41 times this season.

Pacers games this season have hit the over on 43 of 82 set point totals (52.4%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 19 times in 42 opportunities at home, and it has covered 14 times in 40 opportunities in road games.

The Bucks have eclipsed the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 23 of 42 home matchups (54.8%). On the road, they have hit the over in 18 of 40 games (45%).

This season, Indiana is 23-18-0 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). Away, it is 22-19-0 ATS (.537).

In 2023-24, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (61%, 25 of 41) compared to on the road (43.9%, 18 of 41).

Bucks Leaders

Damian Lillard averages 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 7.4 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 5.2 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 36.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Khris Middleton averages 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Beasley is averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam gets the Pacers 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pacers receive 20.1 points per game from Tyrese Haliburton, plus 3.9 boards and 10.9 assists.

Myles Turner averages 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 52.4% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He is draining 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Pacers get 12.2 points per game from Aaron Nesmith, plus 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

