Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 22

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSIN

The Milwaukee Bucks (6-9) host the Indiana Pacers (6-9) after winning four home games in a row. The Bucks are favored by 5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 22, 2024. The over/under for the matchup is 236.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -5 236 -210 +176

Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (63.6%)

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread five times in 15 games with a set spread.

The Pacers are 6-8-1 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Bucks have hit the over six times this season.

Pacers games this season have gone over the point total 11 times in 15 opportunities (73.3%).

In home games, Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread (4-3-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (1-6-0).

The Bucks have gone over the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in two of eight home matchups (25%). In road games, they have hit the over in four of seven games (57.1%).

Against the spread, Indiana has performed better at home (4-2-0) than away (2-6-1).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have gone over six of six times at home (100%), and five of nine away (55.6%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 32.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 61% from the floor (seventh in NBA).

Damian Lillard is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 assists and 4.6 boards.

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.3 points, 1.6 assists and 5.3 boards.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13 points, 7.6 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Taurean Prince is averaging 8.3 points, 2.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Pacers.

The Pacers get 20.5 points per game from Pascal Siakam, plus 6.3 boards and 3.8 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 18.8 points, 6.6 boards and 1.6 assists. He is making 52.8% of his shots from the field and 47.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

Myles Turner averages 17 points, 7 boards and 1.5 assists. He is making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.

Per game, T.J. McConnell gets the Pacers 9.8 points, 2.4 boards and 4.2 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

