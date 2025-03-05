Bucks vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and KFAA

The Milwaukee Bucks (35-25) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (32-30) on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSWI and KFAA. The over/under is set at 225 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -10.5 225 -461 +360

Bucks vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (61.4%)

Bucks vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread in a game 28 times this season (28-31-1).

The Mavericks have played 62 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

Bucks games have gone over the total 31 times out of 62 chances this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the point total 31 times in 62 opportunities (50%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 17 times in 30 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 11 times in 30 opportunities in away games.

The Bucks have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (50%) than games on the road (53.3%).

Against the spread, Dallas has performed better at home (17-14-1) than away (14-15-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Mavericks' games have finished above the over/under at home (40.6%, 13 of 32) compared to away (60%, 18 of 30).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 12.1 boards and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Brook Lopez averages 12.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving averages 24.7 points for the Mavericks, plus 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Per game, P.J. Washington gets the Mavericks 14 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Per game, Klay Thompson gives the Mavericks 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.9% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Naji Marshall averages 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is draining 49.4% of his shots from the floor.

