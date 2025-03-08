Bucks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSFL

The Milwaukee Bucks (36-25) are favored (by 7 points) to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (29-35) on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is set at 217.5.

Bucks vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -7 217.5 -280 +230

Bucks vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (65.3%)

Bucks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Bucks have compiled a 29-31-1 record against the spread this season.

The Magic have played 64 games, with 29 wins against the spread.

Bucks games have gone over the total 32 times out of 64 chances this season.

Magic games this season have eclipsed the over/under 39.1% of the time (25 out of 64 games with a set point total).

At home, Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread (18-12-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (11-19-0).

At home, the Bucks exceed the total 51.6% of the time (16 of 31 games). They hit the over more often in road games, topping the total in 53.3% of games (16 of 30).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (18-16-0) than away (11-19-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under 38.2% of the time at home (13 of 34), and 40% of the time away (12 of 30).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.8 points, 12.1 boards and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 60.5% from the field (eighth in NBA).

Damian Lillard averages 25.5 points, 4.6 boards and 7.2 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 made treys per contest (sixth in league).

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2 blocked shots (third in league).

Kyle Kuzma averages 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 42.7% from the field and 29.2% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 24.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Goga Bitadze gets the Magic 8.1 points, 7.4 boards and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks (sixth in NBA).

The Magic are getting 24.1 points, 7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Paolo Banchero.

Per game, Wendell Carter Jr. gets the Magic 9 points, 7.4 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Magic are getting 9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Anthony Black.

