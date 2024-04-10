Bucks vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 10

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: WMLW and BSFL

The Orlando Magic (46-33) are favored by 2 points against the Milwaukee Bucks (48-31) on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on WMLW and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 212 points.

Bucks vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -2 -112 -108 212 -110 -110 -130 +110

Bucks vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Bucks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 50 times this season (50-29-0).

The Bucks have 32 wins against the spread in 79 games this season.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 35 times this season.

Bucks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 49.4% of the time (39 out of 79 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 40 home games, and 23 times in 39 road games.

At home, the Magic go over the total 40% of the time (16 of 40 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, topping the total in 48.7% of games (19 of 39).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-23-0). On the road, it is .368 (14-22-2).

In terms of the over/under, Bucks games have gone over 22 of 41 times at home (53.7%), and 17 of 38 on the road (44.7%).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Franz Wagner is averaging 19.6 points, 3.8 assists and 5.3 boards.

Cole Anthony's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3.9 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Moritz Wagner averages 10.7 points, 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists, shooting 58.9% from the floor (eighth in league).

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Damian Lillard gives the Bucks 24.4 points, 4.4 boards and 7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Bobby Portis averages 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is also sinking 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Brook Lopez averages 12.5 points, 5.3 boards and 1.6 assists. He is making 48.6% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Per game, Malik Beasley provides the Bucks 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Bucks are receiving 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Pat Connaughton.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.