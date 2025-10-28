Bucks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) are just 1-point underdogs against the New York Knicks (2-1) at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The matchup's point total is 230.5.

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1 230.5 -118 +100

Bucks vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (59.4%)

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks compiled a 40-41-1 record against the spread last season.

The Bucks' ATS record as underdogs of 1 point or greater was 14-13 last year.

Knicks games went over the point total 43 out of 82 times last season.

The Bucks had 44 of their 82 games go over the point total last year.

At home last season, New York owned a better record against the spread (21-19-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-22-0).

Against the spread, Milwaukee was better at home (24-17-1) than away (18-22-0) last season.

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Karl-Anthony Towns provided points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists last year. He also posted 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Josh Hart averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He drained 52.5% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Jalen Brunson's numbers last season were 26 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He sank 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Mikal Bridges collected 17.6 points, 3.2 boards and 3.7 assists. He sank 50% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

OG Anunoby's numbers last season were 18 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He made 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 6.5 assists and 11.9 rebounds last season.

Myles Turner recorded 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 2 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Kyle Kuzma averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. collected 10.3 points, 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists.

Bobby Portis collected 13.9 points, 2.1 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

