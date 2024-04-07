Bucks vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 7

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: NBA TV, BSWI, and MSG

The New York Knicks (45-32) will look to Jalen Brunson (fourth in the league scoring 28 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo (second in the NBA with 30.7 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (47-30) on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The Knicks are 4-point road underdogs in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and MSG. The matchup's point total is set at 218.5.

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -4 -112 -108 218.5 -108 -112 -178 +150

Bucks vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (53.8%)

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread 31 times this season (31-44-2).

In the Knicks' 77 games this year, they have 41 wins against the spread.

Bucks games have gone over the total 38 times this season.

Knicks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 32 times in 77 opportunities (41.6%).

Milwaukee has a better record against the spread when playing at home (17-22-0) than it does on the road (14-22-2).

The Bucks have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (53.8%) than away games (44.7%).

Against the spread, New York has been better at home (21-17-1) than away (20-17-1).

In terms of the over/under, Knicks games have gone over less often at home (14 of 39, 35.9%) than on the road (18 of 38, 47.4%).

Bucks Leaders

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 11.4 boards and 6.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 24.6 points, 4.4 boards and 7 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made treys (eighth in league).

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 boards and 1.6 assists.

Khris Middleton is averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 boards.

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Brunson provides the Knicks 28 points, 3.6 boards and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks get 9.2 points per game from Josh Hart, plus 8.3 boards and 4.1 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 treys (third in NBA).

The Knicks get 24 points per game from Julius Randle, plus 9.2 boards and 5 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 8.3 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is making 63.3% of his shots from the field.

