Bucks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-20) host the Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) after winning six straight home games. The Bucks are favored by only 3 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 246.5 points.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -3 246.5 -154 +130

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (56%)

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread in a matchup 21 times this season (21-24-1).

The Grizzlies are 31-15-2 against the spread this season.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 25 times out of 48 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the total in 32 of 48 opportunities (66.7%).

In home games, Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread (13-10-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-14-0).

The Bucks have hit the over on the total in 11 of 24 home games (45.8%). They've done better on the road, eclipsing the total in 14 of 22 matchups (63.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.640, 16-8-1 record) than away (.652, 15-7-1).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under less often at home (14 times out of 25) than on the road (18 of 23) this year.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 boards and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, shooting 45% from the field and 38.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made treys (eighth in league).

Brook Lopez averages 12 points, 4.8 boards and 1.7 assists.

Bobby Portis averages 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 36.4% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Taurean Prince's numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 3.7 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 45.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.8 points for the Grizzlies, plus 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He is making 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Per game, Santi Aldama gets the Grizzlies 12.7 points, 6.8 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Scotty Pippen Jr. gives the Grizzlies 9.6 points, 3.4 boards and 4.5 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Ja Morant gets the Grizzlies 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

