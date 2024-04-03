Bucks vs. Grizzlies NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 3

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: WMLW and BSSE

The Milwaukee Bucks (47-28) are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites against the Memphis Grizzlies (25-50) on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on WMLW and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 218.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -12.5 -110 -110 218 -110 -110 -900 +610

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction:

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Bucks are 31-42-2 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies are 35-39-1 against the spread this year.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 38 times this season.

Grizzlies games this year have gone over the total in 36 of 75 opportunities (48%).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has played better at home, covering 17 times in 37 home games, and 14 times in 38 road games.

Looking at point totals, the Bucks hit the over more often in home games, as they've gone over the total 21 times in 37 opportunities this season (56.8%). On the road, they have hit the over 17 times in 38 opportunities (44.7%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.361, 13-22-1 record) than away (.564, 22-17-0).

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over less frequently at home (13 of 36, 36.1%) than away (23 of 39, 59%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 61.7% from the field (sixth in league).

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez averages 12.3 points, 5.2 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 48.2% from the field and 35.8% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Malik Beasley averages 11.6 points, 3.8 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pat Connaughton is averaging 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.3 points, 5.6 boards and 2.3 assists for the Grizzlies.

Per game, Santi Aldama gets the Grizzlies 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

John Konchar averages 4.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 42.3% of his shots from the field.

Luke Kennard's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is draining 45% of his shots from the field and 44.9% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with an average of 2.8 triples.

Jake LaRavia averages 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is draining 34.4% of his shots from the floor and 26.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

