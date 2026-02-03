Bucks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: CHSN and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-29) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (24-26) on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at Fiserv Forum as just 3-point underdogs. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Bucks vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -3 225.5 -152 +128

Bucks vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (53.4%)

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread 24 times over 50 games with a set spread.

The Bucks are 19-28-0 against the spread this season.

Bulls games have gone over the total 23 times out of 47 chances this season.

Bucks games this year have gone over the point total 38.3% of the time (18 out of 47 games with a set point total).

Chicago owns a better record against the spread in home games (13-12-1) than it does in road games (11-13-0).

The Bulls have hit the over on the over/under in 11 of 26 home games (42.3%). They've fared better on the road, going over the total in 12 of 24 matchups (50%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Milwaukee has a lower winning percentage at home (.381, 8-13-0 record) than on the road (.423, 11-15-0).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (10 times out of 21) than on the road (eight of 26) this year.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 9 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 14.8 points, 2 assists and 5.4 boards.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 15 points, 3.5 assists and 3 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter averages 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 31.4% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Smith averages 10 points, 6.9 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field and 38% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.5 assists for the Bucks.

The Bucks are receiving 12.8 points, 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Myles Turner.

The Bucks get 13.2 points per game from Bobby Portis, plus 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Per game, Kyle Kuzma provides the Bucks 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Bucks are getting 10.1 points, 2.5 boards and 2 assists per game from AJ Green.

