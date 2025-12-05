Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI, WMLW, and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (12-9) are favored by 1 point against the Milwaukee Bucks (10-13) on Friday, December 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSWI, WMLW, and NBCS-PH. The matchup's point total is set at 223.5.

Bucks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1 223.5 -120 +102

Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (75.9%)

Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are 10-10-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 10-13-0 this year.

76ers games have gone over the total 11 times out of 23 chances this season.

Bucks games this season have gone over the total in 10 of 23 opportunities (43.5%).

When playing at home, Philadelphia owns a worse record against the spread (5-7-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (5-3-0).

The 76ers have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (46.2%) than games on the road (62.5%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .538 (7-6-0). On the road, it is .300 (3-7-0).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under more often at home (seven times out of 13) than on the road (three of 10) this season.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 32.6 points, 4.7 boards and 7.2 assists per game, shooting 47% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown, with an average of 3.8 made 3-pointers (third in NBA).

Quentin Grimes averages 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

VJ Edgecombe averages 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 41.3% from the field and 36.2% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Joel Embiid is averaging 18.5 points, 3.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 4 boards and 5.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Bucks are getting 12.4 points, 6 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Myles Turner.

Per game, Kyle Kuzma gets the Bucks 12.6 points, 4.4 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 45.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

AJ Green's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the field and 49.7% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with an average of 3.4 triples (seventh in NBA).

