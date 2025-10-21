Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Quarterback Bryce Young has a matchup versus the second-ranked passing defense in the NFL (167.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, when his Carolina Panthers meet the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Young a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Bills? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Bryce Young Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Passing Yards: 204.47

204.47 Projected Passing TDs: 1.16

1.16 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.82

12.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

Young is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (34th overall), putting up 92.4 total fantasy points (13.2 per game).

During his last three games, Young has piled up 535 passing yards (51-of-80) for six passing TDs with two picks, leading to 41.0 fantasy points (13.7 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 16 yards rushing on eight carries.

Young has compiled 62.9 fantasy points (12.6 per game) in his last five games, completing 85-of-134 passes for 806 yards, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 27 rushing yards on 11 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The high point of Young's season as a fantasy producer came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, as he tallied 21.3 fantasy points by passing for 328 yards and three passing touchdowns with one pick.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bryce Young delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (8.2 points) in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing for 154 yards and one touchdown with two picks.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not let a player total over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Buffalo has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more TDs in a game versus the Bills this season.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed a touchdown reception by seven players this year.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

Buffalo has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

