Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will face the New York Jets and their 10th-ranked passing defense (200.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Young a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Jets? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Bryce Young Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at New York Jets

Carolina Panthers at New York Jets Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Passing Yards: 192.27

192.27 Projected Passing TDs: 1.34

1.34 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.06

11.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Young is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player (31st overall), putting up 81.9 total fantasy points (13.7 per game).

Over his last three games, Young has put up 40.8 fantasy points (13.6 per game), as he's compiled 547 yards on 54-of-85 passing with six touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on nine rushing yards on seven carries.

Young has accumulated 996 passing yards (105-of-164) with nine TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 73.7 fantasy points (14.7 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 19 yards rushing on 11 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Young's fantasy season came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, when he put up 21.3 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Bryce Young stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing for 154 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions with 40 yards on five attempts on the ground (8.2 fantasy points).

Jets Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New York this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jets this season.

New York has allowed two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Jets have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed a TD reception by 10 players this year.

New York has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jets this year.

New York has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

Just one player has run for more than one TD versus the Jets this season.

Want more data and analysis on Bryce Young?