Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young will match up with the 32nd-ranked passing defense of the Dallas Cowboys (284.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Bryce Young Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Passing Yards: 194.59

194.59 Projected Passing TDs: 1.47

1.47 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.77

10.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

Young is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (38th overall), putting up 63.4 total fantasy points (12.7 per game).

In his last three games, Young has put up 33.9 fantasy points (11.3 per game), completing 53-of-84 throws for 469 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 12 rushing yards on six carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The peak of Young's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst versus the Arizona Cardinals, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (21.3 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Bryce Young disappointed his fantasy managers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, when he mustered only 8.2 fantasy points -- 18-of-35 (51.4%), 154 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 5 carries, 40 yards. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed two players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Cowboys this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass versus Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

