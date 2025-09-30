Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will meet the Miami Dolphins, who have the 20th-ranked passing defense in the league (220.8 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Young for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Dolphins? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Bryce Young Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Passing Yards: 184.50

184.50 Projected Passing TDs: 1.33

1.33 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.21

11.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

Young is the 24th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 43rd overall, as he has posted 51.4 total fantasy points (12.9 per game).

Over his last three games, Young has generated 43.2 fantasy points (14.4 per game), as he's piled up 599 yards on 69-of-109 passing with four touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 13 rushing yards on five carries with one TD.

The high point of Young's season as a fantasy producer came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, as he put up 21.3 fantasy points by throwing for 328 yards and three passing touchdowns with one pick.

From a fantasy perspective, Bryce Young had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he tallied 8.2 fantasy points -- 18-of-35 (51.4%), 154 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 5 carries, 40 yards.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami is yet to allow someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed two players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Miami's defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Miami has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Dolphins this year.

Want more data and analysis on Bryce Young? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.