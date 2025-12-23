Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will face the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 14th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (209.1 yards allowed per game).

Bryce Young Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Passing Yards: 194.79

194.79 Projected Passing TDs: 1.00

1.00 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.18

9.18 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Young Fantasy Performance

Young has put up 192.6 fantasy points in 2025 (13.8 per game), which ranks him 20th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 33 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Young has completed 51-of-76 passes for 560 yards, with six passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 55.5 total fantasy points (18.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 92 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

Young has compiled 95.6 fantasy points (19.1 per game) in his last five games, completing 100-of-150 throws for 1,177 yards, with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 106 rushing yards on 21 carries.

The peak of Young's season as a fantasy producer came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11, as he tallied 31.8 fantasy points by grabbing zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bryce Young's game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted 1.6 fantasy points. He threw for 124 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed just one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed four players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Seattle has given up two or more receiving TDs to only one player this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

Only one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Seahawks this year.

