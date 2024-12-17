Bryce Young Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will be up against the 18th-ranked passing defense of the Arizona Cardinals (217 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Young worth considering for his next matchup versus the Cardinals? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Young vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 Projected Passing Yards: 206.08

206.08 Projected Passing TDs: 1.23

1.23 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.74

21.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Young Fantasy Performance

With 114.4 fantasy points in 2024 (10.4 per game), Young is the 31st-ranked player at the QB position and 94th among all players.

During his last three games, Young has accumulated 708 passing yards (64-of-108) for three passing TDs with three picks, leading to 48.1 fantasy points (16.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 58 yards rushing on 13 carries with two touchdowns.

Young has compiled 1,097 passing yards (100-of-168) with five TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 76.6 fantasy points (15.3 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 108 yards rushing on 18 carries with two touchdowns.

The highlight of Young's fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13, when he racked up 23.6 fantasy points with 298 passing yards, one TD, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 17 rushing yards on three carries (5.7 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Bryce Young stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, throwing for -4 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions (-0.2 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Arizona has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Cardinals this year.

A total of two players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have given up a TD catch by 15 players this season.

Arizona has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD versus Arizona this year.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Cardinals this year.

