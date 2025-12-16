Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 30th-ranked passing defense (246.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Young for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Buccaneers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Bryce Young Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Passing Yards: 210.12

210.12 Projected Passing TDs: 1.27

1.27 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.88

7.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Young Fantasy Performance

Young is the 20th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 34th overall, as he has put up 175.0 total fantasy points (13.5 per game).

Through his last three games, Young has connected on 48-of-73 throws for 538 yards, with five passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 46.2 total fantasy points (15.4 per game). With his legs, he's added 87 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

Young has connected on 96-of-143 throws for 1,110 yards, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 79.6 total fantasy points (15.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 92 rushing yards on 19 attempts.

The peak of Young's season as a fantasy producer came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11, as he posted 31.8 fantasy points by reeling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Bryce Young disappointed his fantasy managers against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, when he managed only 1.6 fantasy points -- 17-of-25 (68%), 124 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Five players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed eight players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Four players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass versus the Buccaneers this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed just two players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

