Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Quarterback Bryce Young faces a matchup against the sixth-ranked passing defense in the league (182.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Carolina Panthers take on the New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Young's next game versus the Saints, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Bryce Young Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Passing Yards: 200.27

200.27 Projected Passing TDs: 1.22

1.22 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.27

8.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Young is currently the 20th-ranked player in fantasy (34th overall), with 159.6 total fantasy points (13.3 per game).

In his last three games, Young has compiled 62.6 fantasy points (20.9 per game), connecting on 64-of-94 passes for 823 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 37 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Young has posted 67.2 fantasy points (13.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,049 yards on 92-of-139 passing, with seven touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 52 rushing yards on 14 carries.

The peak of Young's fantasy season was a Week 11 performance against the Atlanta Falcons, a matchup in which he put up 31.8 fantasy points -- 31-of-45 (68.9%), 448 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bryce Young's game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up 1.6 fantasy points. He threw for 124 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans is yet to allow someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has given up two or more passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Saints have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

New Orleans has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

Four players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Saints this season.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one TD against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this season.

