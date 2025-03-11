Bryant vs Albany (NY) Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament

The No. 1 seed Bryant Bulldogs (21-11, 14-2 America East) square off against the No. 4 seed Albany (NY) Great Danes (17-15, 8-8 America East) in the America East tournament Tuesday at Chace Athletic Center, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Bryant vs. Albany (NY) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Smithfield, Rhode Island

Arena: Chace Athletic Center

Bryant vs. Albany (NY) Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Bryant win (87.5%)

Bryant is a 9.5-point favorite over Albany (NY) on Tuesday and the total is set at 153.5 points. Here's a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the outing.

Bryant vs. Albany (NY): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Bryant has put together a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Albany (NY) has covered 12 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Albany (NY) is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 4-6 ATS record Bryant puts up as a 9.5-point favorite.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in 11 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in 17 opportunities in road games.

This year, the Great Danes are 3-10-0 at home against the spread (.231 winning percentage). Away, they are 8-7-0 ATS (.533).

Bryant is 10-7-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Albany (NY) has six wins against the spread in 17 America East games this year.

Bryant vs. Albany (NY): Moneyline Betting Stats

Bryant has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 22 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (81.8%) in those games.

This season, the Bulldogs have come away with a win seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -500 or better on the moneyline.

Albany (NY) has won seven of the 16 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (43.8%).

The Great Danes have a record of 1-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +375 or longer (33.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Bryant has a 83.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bryant vs. Albany (NY) Head-to-Head Comparison

Bryant has a +256 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.0 points per game. It is putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball and is giving up 74.2 per outing to rank 252nd in college basketball.

Rafael Pinzon ranks 53rd in the country with a team-leading 18.7 points per game.

Albany (NY) puts up 74.5 points per game (156th in college basketball) while giving up 73.3 per contest (225th in college basketball). It has a +39 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Byron Joshua's 14.8 points per game paces Albany (NY) and ranks 289th in the country.

The Bulldogs rank fourth in the nation at 38.2 rebounds per game. That's 6.3 more than the 31.9 their opponents average.

Earl Timberlake averages 8.5 rebounds per game (ranking 46th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

The Great Danes grab 31.0 rebounds per game (239th in college basketball) while allowing 29.8 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

Justin Neely is 158th in the nation with 7.1 rebounds per game, leading the Great Danes.

Bryant ranks 130th in college basketball by averaging 97.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 54th in college basketball, allowing 88.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Great Danes average 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (154th in college basketball), and allow 95.0 points per 100 possessions (226th in college basketball).

