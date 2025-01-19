NHL
Bruins vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20
The NHL slate on Monday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the San Jose Sharks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bruins vs Sharks Game Info
- Boston Bruins (22-19-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-28-6)
- Date: Monday, January 20, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-255)
|Sharks (+205)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (50.8%)
Bruins vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Bruins are +106 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -130.
Bruins vs Sharks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Sharks game on January 20, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.
Bruins vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -255 favorite at home.