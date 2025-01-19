Bruins vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

The NHL slate on Monday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Bruins vs Sharks Game Info

Boston Bruins (22-19-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-28-6)

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-255) Sharks (+205) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (50.8%)

Bruins vs Sharks Puck Line

The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Bruins are +106 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -130.

Bruins vs Sharks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Sharks game on January 20, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Bruins vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -255 favorite at home.

