FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Bruins vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Bruins vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

The NHL slate on Monday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Sharks Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (22-19-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-28-6)
  • Date: Monday, January 20, 2025
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-255)Sharks (+205)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (50.8%)

Bruins vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Bruins are +106 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -130.

Bruins vs Sharks Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Sharks game on January 20, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Bruins vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -255 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup