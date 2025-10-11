NHL
Bruins vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11
In NHL action on Saturday, the Boston Bruins face the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Bruins vs Sabres Game Info
- Boston Bruins (2-0) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-120)
|Sabres (+100)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (59.1%)
Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Bruins are +205 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -260.
Bruins vs Sabres Over/Under
- Bruins versus Sabres on Oct. 11 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Bruins vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Sabres, Boston is the favorite at -120, and Buffalo is +100 playing on the road.