Bruins vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

In NHL action on Saturday, the Boston Bruins face the Buffalo Sabres.

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

Boston Bruins (2-0) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-1)

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-120) Sabres (+100) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (59.1%)

Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line

The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Bruins are +205 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -260.

Bruins vs Sabres Over/Under

Bruins versus Sabres on Oct. 11 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Bruins vs Sabres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Sabres, Boston is the favorite at -120, and Buffalo is +100 playing on the road.

