NHL
Bruins vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23
In NHL action on Thursday, the Boston Bruins take on the Anaheim Ducks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Bruins vs Ducks Game Info
- Boston Bruins (3-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-2-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-125)
|Ducks (+104)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (52.3%)
Bruins vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-245 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +194.
Bruins vs Ducks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Ducks on Oct. 23, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Bruins vs Ducks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Ducks reveal Boston as the favorite (-125) and Anaheim as the underdog (+104) on the road.